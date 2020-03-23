TN minister Rajenthra Bhalaji sacked from party post after controversial COVID-19 tweet

On Sunday the minister tweeted about the coronavirus outbreak situation in India, blaming ‘fake protesters’.

Tamil Nadu Milk and Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji was removed from his post as the AIADMK’s district secretary in Virudhunagar hours after a controversial tweet on the coronavirus outbreak in India.

A statement, jointly issued by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who also serve as leaders of the AIADMK, said, “From today, Hon'ble Milk and Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji who is Virudhunagar district secretary is being relieved from that post.” The AIADMK leaders did not state why the action was taken.

Hours earlier on Sunday the Minister, who has come to be known for his controversial remarks, tweeted about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak situation in India. In the tweet which has since been deleted, the Minister wrote, “What is happening in the country today is a lesson for the fake protesters who made fun of the ritualistic ways and beliefs of Hindus and natural practices. God Krishnaparamathma please save this country and its people from coronavirus.”

Even as the country struggles to contain the outbreak of the virus, medical professionals and public health experts have called for restraint in public communication and appealed against panic-mongering. As of Sunday, India reported a total of 387 COVID-19 positive cases.

Earlier this month, M Karthi, a journalist from Virudhunagar was brutally attacked by unknown assailants in Sivakasi allegedly for the publication of an article that detailed an internal feud between Rajenthra Bhalaji and Sattur MLA MSR Rajavarman. The Madras Reporters Guild demanded a probe into the attack even as the journalist alleged that the Minister had called him hours prior to the attack.