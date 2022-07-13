TN Minister K Ponmudy to skip Madurai Kamaraj University convocation, blames Governor

“We have a suspicion that the Governor is trying to politicise convocations,” the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister said.

news Controversy

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy has declared that he will be boycotting the convocation ceremony of the Madurai Kamaraj University alleging politicisation by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. In a statement, Ponmudy said that he was not informed of the convocation ceremony to be held on Wednesday, July 13, even though he is the Higher Education Minister and the pro-chancellor of the University. He has also expressed displeasure with the fact that Union Minister of State L Murugan will be the chief guest at the event, saying this is not the usual custom at convocations.

"Chief guests are invited but there is no precedent of inviting honorary chief guests for convocations. This time around they have invited someone. This is wrong. We have a suspicion that the Governor is trying to politicise convocations,” the Higher Education Minister said.

“Usually the Education Department decides the organisation of such events and the guests to be invited. But the Vice-Chancellor of the University says we don't know anything, everything is decided by Governor’s office,” Ponmudy said.

According to the invitation of the 54th convocation ceremony of the Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of the university will preside over, confer the degrees and deliver the presidential address at the convocation. Additionally, L Murugan, who is the Minister of State for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be the guest of honour at the event and will be delivering a ‘special address’ the convocation as well.

“Higher Education Department officials reached out to University Vice-chancellor and the Governor’s office. There is no proper communication,” Ponmudy said. "Since we suspect that the Governor is trying to politicise the convocation of the Madurai Kamaraj University, I have decided to boycott the event and I will not participate in the convocation ceremony," Ponmudy added.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister has also questioned the invite extended to the Union MoS. “Some (Dravidian Movement, Justice Party, 60's Congress Govt, DMK Govt, PTR Family) empowered society through education, built an institution, donated land...and over decades developed TN to 52% GER. Some, who had no role, try to appropriate others' efforts in pathetic desperation (sic),” he tweeted.