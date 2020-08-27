TN Min Vijayabaskar urges Centre to cancel NEET, cites COVID-19 risk to students

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also requested the Centre to dispose of NEET by promulgating an ordinance.

news NEET

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar wrote to the Union government, urging the Centre to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET), on Wednesday. He also requested the Centre to permit the state government to conduct admissions based on the Class 12 marks of the students.

In a letter to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar said, “You may kindly recall that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has already addressed the Prime Minister of India and your good self seeking cancellation of the NEET examination this year and permitting the state to follow its earlier pattern of using the marks obtained in Class 12 examinations if necessary, by promulgating an ordinance to keep in abeyance relevant sections of the concerned Acts and regulations. (sic)”

The Tamil Nadu government has been opposing NEET examinations from the time of its implementation. The state opposed the implementation of NEET even as a policy decision and went ahead to take legal and legislative steps to overcome the mandatory NEET.

Adding to the problems with NEET, the Minister said conducting the exam amid the pandemic will lead to coronavirus infection among students even if precautionary measures are properly followed.

The students will also find it difficult to prepare and take up NEET examinations this year, he added.

“In the current year, the government of India and all the state governments including the government of Tamil Nadu were actively engaged in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic for the past several months and conducting NEET at this point would put the lives of students attending the exam at great risk of infection even if precautions are taken,” Vijayabaskar said.

The Health Minister requested that admissions to medical and dental courses for the academic year can be based on the marks secured in Class 12 examination.

The Minister said, “As requested by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami, NEET may kindly be dispensed and request you (Harsh Vardhan) to direct the Ministry to promulgate an ordinance to keep in abeyance the relevant sections of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and Dentist Act, 1948 and connected regulations governing the medical and dental college admissions.”