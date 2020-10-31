TN man who went missing 2 years ago found murdered, his body exhumed from Villupuram

The man, Senthilkumar, is believed to have been killed over a property dispute that began within his family in 2014.

news Crime

Two years after a Tamil Nadu resident Senthilkumar, went missing from Padappai town in Tamil Nadu, a man who used to work as a driver for him has confessed to murdering him. The driver, Rajesh Kanna, was being questioned in a separate case involving the kidnapping of the dead manâ€™s mother in 2019, when he reportedly spilled the beans. After Rajeshâ€™s confession, the police have exhumed Senthilkumarâ€™s body, which was found buried in Alampoondi in Villupuram district.

Rajesh, who was working as a driver for the family, reportedly murdered the man and his father and had attempted to kidnap the deceased man's mother at a gunpoint. A tussle over the property owned by Senthilkumarâ€™s family is what triggered the murders, police say.

It all started in 2014, when the deceased, Sethilkumar, wanted full liberty over the property that was transferred by his father, Subbaiyan, who was an AIADMK member. Senthilkumar and his wife Menaka reportedly plotted against his brother Rajkumar, and sought Rajesh Kannaâ€™s help. Senthilkumar murdered his brother Rajkumar during the property dispute, and was sent to the prison, said reports.

He was released from prison once his jail term was over. However, in 2018, Senthilkumarâ€™s wife Menaka registered a case alleging that her husband went missing and filed a police complaint. Even as the police were investigating the case, in 2019, Menaka and driver Rajesh Kanna kidnapped Senthilkumarâ€™s mother from a relativeâ€™s home at gunpoint. At the time, Rajesh was arrested by the police and was sent to jail in July.

The police started to interrogate Rajesh Kanna regarding the case and he started to spill the beans over Senthilkumarâ€™s murder. Rajesh said that he had murdered Senthilkumar with the help of Menakaâ€™s father, Arun, and his friends and buried the body in Villupuram district. The police rushed to Villupuram, exhumed a body buried there and according to reports, it is believed to be Senthilkumarâ€™s body. The police also retrieved his cards and a bloodstained t-shirt from the spot.

The police, who already have Rajesh in custody, have now arrested the deceased manâ€™s father-in-law Arun, auto-rickshaw driver Harikrishanan and his friend Kasinathan for the murder, based on Rajeshâ€™s statements.

Meanwhile, Senthilkumarâ€™s wife Menaka has reportedly started giving contradictory replies regarding her husbandâ€™s disappearance and has claimed that she spotted Senthilkumar at a few places. The police investigating her allegations as well.

Rajesh Kanna is also being investigated into the murder of Senthilkumarâ€™s father Subbaiyan. Reports said that Menaka and Rajesh Kanna were in a relationship and decided to eliminate Senthilkumar for his property.