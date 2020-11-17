A 60-year-old man, who was shot by a businessman over a property dispute in Palani, succumbed to his injuries at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai on Tuesday. Subramani had sustained injuries to his stomach and was battling for his life after being shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai from the Dindigul Government Hospital.

Although doctors removed the bullets from Subramaniâ€™s body, his condition worsened. The bullet reportedly injured his intestines and the blood vessels near the stomach. On Tuesday, he succumbed at Madurai Government Hospital despite efforts to save him. Following the death, the police have altered the sections and have booked Natarajan under Section 300 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

On Monday, 80-year-old Natarajan, the owner of Valluvar Theatre in Dindigulâ€™s Palani, shot at Subramani and Palanisamy in broad daylight using a licensed revolver over a property dispute. CCTV visuals showed Natarajan pulling out the revolver and shooting at Subramani and Palaniswami one after the other.

Watch the video here:

The dispute began when Natarajan allegedly started encroaching land owned by Ilangovan, a farmer, at Appar Street in Palani. Seeing this, Ilangovan immediately approached the court against the encroachment. The court ruled in favour of Ilangovan butl Natarajan went on to appeal the verdict. With the court dispute still ongoing, Ilangovan and his two relatives Subramani and Palanisamy on Monday started to clear out the land. Both Subramani and Palanisamy had also attempted to negotiate with Natarajan.

Angered by this, Natarajan came near the land and shot at Subramani and Palanisamy while Ilangovan escaped without any wounds. Subramani got injured on the stomach while Palanisamy sustained injuries to the hip. Immediately, Subramani was rushed to a hospital in Dindigul and later shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The bullet was removed from Palanisamy and he continues to receive treatment.