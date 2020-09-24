TN man poses as policeman to threaten and rape women

He was arrested after filming a woman, and then threatening and raping her.

news Crime

A 35-year-old tanker lorry owner and operator was arrested in Chennai on Thursday for raping women by posing as a policeman. According to the Times of India, the man, Pitchaimani, reportedly raped over 48 women in the areas of Red Hills and Puzhal in Chennai. He was reportedly arrested for filming a woman in Manali, after which he threatened and raped her, and is said to have carried out the other crimes similarly.

This arrest came after a woman filed a complaint with the Puzhal police after a man, allegedly dressed as a policeman, snatched a phone as well as Rs 15,000 from her. At the time of the complaint, the woman said that she was with her boyfriend. However, CCTV footage later reportedly showed that the man identified as her boyfriend had left, and the woman staying behind. After this, she reportedly said that Pitchaimani had shown her photos and videos of her and her boyfriend. She then reportedly alleged that he took her to a secluded place, raped her, as well as snatched the cash and phone.

Two days later, the cops arrested Pitchaimani, who has reportedly confessed to committing similar crimes before. He was found to be married with two daughters.

His modus operandi reportedly was that he would roam the streets of the city on a two wheeler, clad in khaki shirt and trousers, and would look for couples in unlit places and film them secretly. After this, he confronted them, and his victims would believe him as he was wearing police clothes.

The ToI report also adds that he ensured that the women were single or were having an extramarital affair, as he would threaten to register a case against them unless the woman yielded.

At the time Pitchaimani was arrested, the police reportedly seized a phone which had many photos and videos of women. A court reportedly sent him to jail, and the police are looking to detain him under the Goondas Act.

However, this is not his first offence with the police. He is said to have been arrested for an offence similar to this in 2016 by the Red Hills police.