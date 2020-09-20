TN man kills brother with grinding stone for not showing interest in his marriage

The elder brother died on the spot and the police have arrested the younger brother, after he fled initially.

An argument between two brothers took a fatal turn on Friday night after the younger brother killed his elder brother in a gruesome manner for reportedly not showing interest in his marriage, according to a report on TOI. The incident happened in Tamil Naduâ€™s Thanjavur district and the police arrested the younger brother on Saturday.

For several years now, 49-year-old Balakumar is reported to have disagreements with his elder brother, 56-year-old Ilango, over his marriage prospects. They have another brother, 53-year-old Shanmugavel. Ilango has a wife and two children.

According to the TOI report, Balakumar was reportedly unhappy that his brother never took an interest in getting both of them married, especially since their parents passed away several years ago.

On Friday night, the argument between Balakumar and Ilango took an unfortunate turn and Balakumar murdered Ilango by hitting him with a grinding stone on his head. Ilango died on the spot and Balakumar fled immediately.

The incident happened in East Sembalur village near Pattukottai. The Pattukottai taluk police reached the spot and conducted an inquiry, and later arrested the accused.

Following the lockdown, the crime rate across Tamil Nadu, and most of India, had fallen â€“ except in cases of domestic violence. In the first few weeks of the lockdown, the major-crime count in Tamil Nadu was nearly zero. One of the main reasons was considered to be the unavailability of alcohol. However, since the gradual easing of lockdown protocols, the crime rate and since spiked. The state government has not released official data yet.