TN man hacked to death in broad daylight, murder caught on cam

Vineeth, who was accused in a murder case and released on bail, was on his way to report to the Karaikudi South police station when he was killed. However, police said Vineeth’s murder is unrelated to the case.

A man was hacked to death in broad daylight the vicinity of the Karaikudi South police station on Sunday morning, June 18. Arivazhagan alias Vineeth (29) from Madurai was to report to the Karaikudi South police station in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district — due to the bail conditions in a murder case against him — when a gang of men suddenly attacked him, leaving him unconscious and fleeing the scene. It is unclear at present if the attack occurred before or after Vineeth’s visit to the police station. While the police are yet to ascertain the motive, they have denied any connection to the murder case in which Vineeth was involved.

Available CCTV and phone camera footage show Vineeth trying to run away from the assailants. However, as he slipped and fell down at one point, the attackers — at least six of them — were seen hacking at Vineeth with weapons until he collapsed on the ground. The videos also show that the assailants escaped in a car that was waiting for them before they could be apprehended.

Speaking to TNM, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R Stalin said that the investigation into Vineeth’s murder is still ongoing. “The attack on him has nothing to do with the case he was involved in. We are still investigating the reason for the attack and who the assailants are. More information will be available after the investigation is completed. The attack happened near the Karaikudi New Bus Stand,” he said.