TN man arrested after he threw acid on wife and killed her

Revathi, along with her mother, was waiting at the Salem bus stand after a police inquiry based on her complaint when her husband threw acid on her.

A 47-year-old woman died at Kumaramangalam Medical College in Tamil Nadu's Salem district in the wee hours of Tuesday, August 31, after her husband threw acid on her. The incident took placed on Monday evening, August 30, when Revathi was returning home after a police inquiry for a complaint she had filed against her husband, Yesudas (50) over prolonged fights between them. The accused, who fled to a relativeâ€™s house after attacking his wife, was arrested by the Salem police in Karur on Tuesday.

Revathi was a native of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, while Yesudas is from Salem district. The two have three children. Due to constant disagreements between them, Revathi had been living in Namakkal for the past three months. As per reports, on Monday, Revathi visited the Salem Town All Women police station with her mother, regarding the police complaint she had filed against her husband. During an inquiry, Revathi told the police that she had been getting into frequent arguments with her husband and would like to divorce him.

After the police inquiry that evening, Revathi, along with her mother, was waiting at the Salem Old Bus Stand to return to Namakkal. It was then that Revathiâ€™s husband Yesudas, out of nowhere, walked towards them and threw acid on her, as per a report by The Hindu.

Revathi sustained 70% injuries, while her mother sustained burns on her hands. Passersby rushed Revathi and her mother to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.

Reports said that Yesudas quickly escaped and caught a bus to Karur. The Salem city police registered a case and the special team, which was formed immediately after the incident, arrested Yesudas from a relativeâ€™s house in Karur on Tuesday.

Revathi, who was undergoing treatment at the Salem government hospital due to severe burn injuries, died on Tuesday morning.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, nine acid attacks have been recorded in Tamil Nadu in 2019.