TN man allegedly stripped in police custody after complaints against local sand mafia

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kanyakumari however denies that the incident had anything to do with the sand mafia.

news Harassment

A 26-year-old man in Kanyakumari has alleged that he was harassed for hours at the police station by Karungal police after attempting to register a complaint against the local sand mafia. The man, Abish, had alleged in this complaint that he was a whistleblower and the police leaked his details to the sand mafia. Abish claims that he had called the police control room in Nagercoil about the sand mafia’s actions in Palappallam, also in Kanyakumari district. Based on his complaints, he is said to have received a call from the Karungal police station. Hours after this call, members of the sand mafia reportedly surrounded his house from where Abish and a friend allegedly fled to the Karungal police.

According to TN news channel Puthiya Thalamurai, the police refused to take Abish’s complaint about the attack and asked him to come back the next day at 9 am. Abish and his friend were again accosted by the sand mafia, after leaving the police station who accused him of stealing a battery from one of their lorries. He was allegedly taken back to the station, where he was forced to remove his shirt and held there for several hours until his relatives intervened and were able to secure his release.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Colachel Thanga Raman however denies that the incident had anything to do with the sand mafia.

“Abish and the men who attacked him already knew each other. The men attacked him outside his house, so he went to the station at around midnight. He was asked to come back the next morning. On the way back, the men attacked him and took him to the station again claiming he had stolen a battery. The matter was investigated and he was let off after a few hours.”

He also denied that Abish was stripped at the station and added that the men who brought him there had removed his shirt. He further says that no complaint was made to the Nagercoil police control room by Abish regarding any activities of a sand mafia. TNM has been unable to reach Abish, to report his version of events. This article will be updated if and when he responds.

In another incident, a man in Salem attempted to immolate himself after Kondalampatti police accused him of drunk driving and impounded his vehicle. Santhosh who drives a “petty” auto used for transporting goods was stopped at the Kondalampatti circle, on the night of March 12. Salem City police control room officials say that a breath analyser reading showed Santhosh to be drunk, so he had to surrender his vehicle. He was also reportedly asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Santhosh, in distress, attempted to take his own life in full public view and was admitted at the Salem General Hospital, where control police say he is being treated for 80% burn injuries. The Kondalampatti police added that Santhosh was told that he could recover his vehicle the following day and that he made an attempt on his life in an inebriated condition.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.