TN liquor deaths: Death toll rises to 22, engineer who supplied methanol arrested

The engineer, Ellian Nambi, confessed to selling 600 liters of methanol to an agent in Puducherry, who subsequently distributed it to arrack sellers through sub-agents.

The death toll in the spurious liquor deaths case in Tamil Nadu has climbed to 22 as of Wednesday, May 17. Two more fatalities were reported in Marakkanam, Villupuram, while three additional deaths occurred in Madurakantam, Chengalpattu. The death toll in Villupuram has reached 14, with two individuals succumbing to their injuries at the Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. In Chengalpattu, the death toll now stands at eight, as three more patients lost their lives while undergoing treatment.

According to a The Hindu report, a chemical engineer allegedly involved in the sale of methanol, which was used to produce the spurious liquor, was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 16. The engineer, identified as Ellian Nambi, worked for a private company in Vanagaram. Nambi confessed to selling 600 litres of methanol to an agent in Puducherry, who subsequently distributed it to arrack sellers through sub-agents.

Based on the information provided by Nambi, authorities conducted raids in vulnerable areas across several districts in northern Tamil Nadu, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of methanol intended for sale. Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu hailed the timely intervention and seizure of the methanol, stating that a major crisis was averted.

Sylendra Babu added that the chemical engineer who sold the methanol knew that it was unfit for human consumption. The DGP also mentioned that if they had not detained Nambi and gotten information from him about the sale of methanol, the fatalities would have gone up.

Reports said that the investigating officers are examining the stock registers of the company under which Ellian Nambi sold the methanol. They are also looking into how the sale of 600 litres of methanol was accounted for in the accounts of the company.

Speaking to the media after visiting hospitalised victims, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that measures are being taken to prevent the production and sale of spurious liquor. He emphasised that strict actions would be taken against those who failed to take necessary measures to curb the sale of such hazardous substances. “The government will take action without any hesitation against people who have not taken the measures to completely curb the sale of spurious liquor,” he said.