TN liquor deaths: Death toll rises to 17, Villupuram SP suspended

On May 15, as many as 55 arrack sellers were detained after raids were conducted across Villupuram district.

The death toll in the Tamil Nadu spurious liquor tragedy has risen to 17 as of Tuesday, May 16. Twelve people have died in Villupuram and five in Chengalpattu so far. According to The Hindu, 37 people are undergoing treatment in Villupuram, three in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer).

On Monday, May 15, as many as 55 arrack sellers were detained after raids were conducted across Villupuram district. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the people who were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and announced that the investigation of the case has been transferred to the CB-CID. Then he also visited the people hospitalised in Chengalpattu after consuming spurious liquor.

MK Stalin announced that the Superintendent of Police (SP) Shreenatha Villupuram, Deputy Superintendent of Police (PEW) Palani, and Deputy Superintendent of Police of PEW Chengalpattu have been suspended. The SP of Chengalpattu A Pradeep has been transferred and placed on a compulsory wait list.

On Monday, MK Stalin addressed the media after visiting the hospitalised persons and said that measures are being taken to curb the production and sale of spurious liquor. He said, “The government will take action without any hesitation against people who have not taken the measures to completely curb the sale of spurious liquor.”

The people in Villupuram had consumed the alcohol on Friday, May 12, and fainted as soon as they went back home. One Amaran (25) from Villupuram’s Ekkiyarpuram was identified as the person who made and sold the liquor. Reports said that the alcohol contained methanol, water, and other chemicals and was sold as arrack.