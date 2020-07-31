TN leaders condemn desecration of CN Annadurai statue

Stalin commented those who do not have an identity of their own are showing their anger at late leaders.

A statue of late DMK Chief Minister CN Annadurai is the latest target by miscreants in Kanyakumari district's Kuzhithurai. A saffron cloth was tied around the statue, and waste items like old blubs and dried flowers were found on the pedestal. Leaders of various political outfits including DMK President MK Stalin, PMK founder S Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko have condemned the act and demanded that the state government take strong actions against the perpetrators.

"The thoughts and actions of these people (perpetrators) has hit an absolute low. Since they have nothing special to show as their identity, they are displaying violence against legends who have passed away," he said.

Ramadoss meanwhile stated that, "Such hate politics is condemnable. This is a derogatory act. What are the people who did this going to gain? Ideologies should be fought with ideologies. By draping him in a coloured shawl, you can't change Anna's ideologies. The people who did this, and those who made them do this, must be booked under the Goondas Act.

Tension prevailed in the area where the statue was located with cadres belonging to DMK and MDMK gathered at the spot and demanded action against the miscreants.

The saffron cloth and waste items found on the pedestal were removed.

This follows a spate of such incidents across the state over the last three years.

The most recent case, before the Kanyakumari incident, was in Coimbatore district on July 17. A statue of rationalist leader Periyar was vandalised and saffron paint poured on it. The police later cleaned the statue and provided protection to the sculpture, as tension prevailed in the area.

Members of Dravida Kazhagam staged a protest demanding police action. The state government made it clear that it will not accept unlawful acts of applying saffron colours to the leader's statue.

(With inputs from IANS)