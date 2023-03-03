TN lawyers protest attack on lawyer inside police station, demand arrest of accused

RV Suriya Kumari (36) was attacked by two persons inside Kuzhithurai All Women Police Station, on February 21, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

news Crime

Lawyers associated with the Kuzhithurai Lawyers association have been staging a protest in front of the Kuzhithurai combined court complex, since Thursday, March 2, demanding the arrest of an accused who allegedly attacked a lawyer. RV Suriya Kumari (36) was attacked by two persons inside Kuzhithurai All Women Police Station, on February 21, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

Speaking to TNM, Suriya Kumari said that she was at the station for her client, to settle a family dispute with two persons - Sreeju (32) and Harikrishnan (35). “When I came out from the room of the inspector after settling the issue, Harikrishnan hurled abuses at me. When I questioned him back and asked them to move from my path, Sreeju slapped me. I immediately fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital,” she said.

Advocate Edith Paul, who is one of the protesters, said that the police did not even help them or attempt to provide first aid, after she fell unconscious. “It was the client and her staff who helped lift her to the vehicle and then to the hospital,” she alleged.

Suriya filed a police complaint at the Marthandam police station stating that she was attacked, following which the duo were booked under sections 294(b) (obscenity), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) The Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and arrested. “Sreeju, who came out on bail the same night, posted a status on social media mocking me that he came out of the station the same day, and I filed a separate complaint,” Suriya said. According to this complaint, Sreeju had also threatened to attack her again. A second FIR has been filed against him under IPC sections 294(b) and 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation).

The protest is being conducted alleging that the police sided with the accused and let him out on bail, and demanding his arrest. When TNM contacted Kanniyakumari district Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Kiran, he said that special police teams have been deployed to arrest Sreeju who is absconding. “We have been taking all action in this regard and searching for Sreeju, who is said to be hiding in Kerala. He was let out on bail but Harikrishnan is still under remand,” the SP said and refuted the allegations that police sided with the accused.