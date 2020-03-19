TN launches web portal to self-report cases of coronavirus

On Wednesday, the state reported its second case of the virus, a 20-year-old who had travelled by train to Chennai.

news Coronavirus

In a move that will empower residents to engage in efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has launched a web portal - http://stopcoronatn.in, as a one stop centre to gather all information on COVID-19 and also to self report. People with travel history or symptoms of COVID-19 can now use the web portal to inform authorities about the condition, following which a 24x7 control room will get in touch with them.

The portal has been developed by the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu and is currently operated by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine. It has information about the virus, who should be contacted for queries, daily bulletins, health advisory, and a media gallery.

On its right hand side, it offers a red button with the words 'Self Reporting (Public)' on it. Upon clicking it, its asks your name and mobile number. You then receive an OTP that you must key in, after which the Health department contacts you. There are a total of 10 lines to address any issues that the public have.

The site also offers maps and statistics on current COVID-19 cases in the country and the world.

Tamil Nadu recorded its second case of the coronavirus disease in Chennai on Wednesday. State health officials released a bulletin on Wednesday which confirmed this.

Speaking to TNM, Dr Jayanthi, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, said, "The patient arrived in Chennai on March 12. He admitted himself at the hospital on March 17, and the result has come today (March 18). We are only treating him and don't know about his travel history or contacts he has met. He is stable now."

Tamil Nadu currently has four isolation centres - Poonamallee in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy.

Dr C Vijayabaskar, the Tamil Nadu Health Minister stated on Wednesday that the state was focussing on cases from abroad as well as people crossing state borders. Security along the border, he said, has been beefed up. The state has already closed down government schools and colleges, malls, theatres, large commercial establishments, amusement parks and other places where public gather in large numbers.

Residents have been further advised to avoid any form of non-essential travel.