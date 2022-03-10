TN launches tele-counselling facility to assist students returning from Ukraine

A separate tele-counselling facility has been established in Tamil Nadu to help the students returning from the war-affected Ukraine to cope with the stress and move forward. The state Minister for Medical and Family Welfare M Subramanian launched the facility on Wednesday, March 9.

Nearly 20 counsellors have been appointed to counsel about 1,416 students who had returned from Ukraine, the minister said. "The counsellors will talk to the students and their parents, today and tomorrow, so as to help them decide on their future," Subramanian told reporters after launching the session at the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) complex in Chennai.

He further added that the counsellors will submit a detailed report with suggestions to the state government. Subramanian also assured that the government is willing to help the students to pursue their studies in India if the union government consents.

Seven WhatsApp groups have been formed and the students are being counselled based on the concerns they have raised. The minister, while speaking to IANS said, "Whatever humanitarian support they need, we will give thorough counselling and the counsellors will be working round the clock."

He also said that four MPs and bureaucrats are camping in New Delhi and are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of the students from Ukraine.

While acknowledging the Union government's efforts in ensuring the safe return of thousands of Indian students, Chief Minister MK Stalin had recently said that given the unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for the medical students to return to their colleges to complete their studies. Hence, the Union government could find a solution to enable the students to pursue their students in the country, he suggested.