TN to launch Delhi-model schools and scholarship scheme for girl students

The scheme will pay a monthly stipend of rupees 1,000 to girl students of classes 6 to 12 until the time they complete their undergraduate, diploma or ITI courses.

The Tamil Nadu government is set to inaugurate the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, on Friday, September 5, which is a monthly scholarship to all girl students in the state. As part of the scheme, a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 will be given to all girl students studying in class 6 to class 12 in government schools. The scholarship will be given until they finish their undergraduate, diploma or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) courses. The scheme, called the Puthumai Penn Thittam, meaning the â€˜Modern Womenâ€™ Thittam named after the ideal put forward by Tamil poet Bharathiyaar, is broadly based on model schools in Delhi. The scheme will be inaugurated with Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal as the chief guest, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin . The inaugural event will be held at the state-run Bharathi Women's College in Chennai.

As many as 26 Schools of Excellence â€” Thagaisal Palligal â€” and 15 Model Schools or Mathiri Palligal are covered under the scheme, in the initial phase. The new school scheme is a remodelled version of the Moovalur Ramamirtham Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme. In a Government Order passed earlier this year, the state government had said that the scheme was being remodelled to overcome low enrollment by female students in higher education.

The monthly stipend under the scheme will be transferred directly into the studentsâ€™ accounts, The Hindu reports. The report also mentions that the scheme is aimed to benefit six lakh students every year, for which the state government has allocated Rs 698 crore in the 2022-23 Budget.

Other important figures who are to be at the event are Dr K Ponmudi, Minister of Higher Education, Anbil Mahesh, Minister for School Education, Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Sekar Babu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment.