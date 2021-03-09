TN Health Secy does surprise checks in Chennai, emphasizes on wearing masks

With elections around the corner and cases of COVID-19 slowly speaking in the state, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan conducted surprise inspections in places like T Nagar, Vadapalani and a few more zones on Monday and instructed the people to wear masks. He also explained the importance of following other norms like physical distancing. Inspecting the shopping areas on Monday, Radhakrishnan told officials to collect spot fines of Rs 200 immediately when they found people without face masks.



He also inspected the containment measures put in place in places in Chennai where active cases have been reported.



Speaking to reporters, Radhakrishnan said, as cases are increasing in Maharashtra and Kerala, people should take the surge as a warning sign and follow the COVID-19 norms.



He also said that the Health Department has kept 4,000 beds ready in Chennai to treat patients and emphasis is also given in other districts. Apart from Chennai, places including Coimbatore, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur are reporting an increase in cases, he said.



International travelers should carry a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the journey, he said adding, people coming from the United Kingdom will be made to undergo a COVID-19 test on arrival and if they show any symptoms, they will be kept in isolation.



The Tamil Nadu Health Department has till now collected over Rs 13 crore from 14.21 lakh people for violating social distancing norms, he said.



As of Monday, Tamil Nadu recorded 556 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,018. Of the total new cases, Chennai recorded the highest of 229 cases followed by Coimbatore with 48 cases and Chengalpattu with 46 cases.



Tamil Nadu recorded three deaths of patients with all of them having pre-existing comorbidities.



In the state, 532 patients were discharged following treatment on Monday.

