TN has over 57000 active COVID-19 cases, 5-yr-old girl among 88 new deaths

So far, 1,66,956 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state after being treated for COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,972 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths on July 28, as 4,707 patients were discharged, as per the stateâ€™s bulletin issued on Tuesday. The state presently has 57,073 active COVID-19 cases, of which 12,852 are in Chennai. So far, 1,66,956 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state after being treated for COVID-19.

The number of new cases from Chennai on Tuesday was 1,107. Virudhunagar reported 577 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Thiruvallur with 486 new COVID-19 cases. Tirunelveli (385), Thoothukudi (380), Chengalpattu (365), and Madurai (345) are the other districts to report a high number of new COVID-19 cases.

Apart from Chennai, the districts that have a high number of active COVID-19 cases include Thiruvallur with 4,173, Chengalpattu with 3,680, Kancheepuram with 3,064, Virudhunagar with 2,484 and Madurai with 2,288 patients who are undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Sivagangai (487), Krishnagiri (436), Thirupathur (420), Dharmapuri (310), Tiruppur (306), Namakkal (277), Nagapattinam (263), Erode (192), The Nilgiris (160), Ariyalur (167), Karur (156), and Perambalur (130) are among those districts that have less than 500 active COVID-19 cases each.

Of the 88 fatalities, 24 are from Chennai. A five-year-old girl child from Trichy with Febrile Neutropenia was admitted to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore, Chennai on July 8. Her test for COVID-19 returned positive and the child passed away on July 27 at 5.45 am due to COVID-19. Febrile Neutropenia is a common but life-threatening complication of cancer chemotherapy. So far, in Tamil Nadu, 11,379 children below the age of 12 have contracted COVID-19.

Three patients who did not have any comorbid conditions succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The youngest among these three was a 34-year-old woman from Thiruvarur who was admitted to Thiruvarur Medical College Hospital on July 21. The patient passed away on July 25 due to COVID pneumonia.