TN Guv RN Ravi denies approving NSA action against YouTuber Manish Kashyap

The Raj Bhavan, on Friday, released a statement saying that the Governor did not approve any such move and said that action will be taken against those spreading false news.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has denied approving action against Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested for spreading fake news about the condition of migrant laborers in Tamil Nadu, under the National Security Act (NSA). In a press statement on Friday, May 12, the Raj Bhavan has clarified that the Governor did not approve any such move and said that action will be taken against those “propagating false and misleading information”.

According to The Hindu, these reports were made by sections of Hindi news channels. The Raj Bhavan, taking note of the reports, stated: “It has come to our notice that a message is being circulated in social media quoting Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu has approved an action under National Security Act against an individual from Bihar. It is clarified that the information is not true. Hon'ble Governor has not approved any National Security Act against any individual himself. We request the citizens not to share/promote such unverified forwards or contents. Appropriate action as per law will be initiated against those found propagating false and misleading information.”

On May 8, the Supreme Court rejected the plea of Manish Kashyap to club the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him for spreading fake news about Bihari migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu. He was booked by Tamil Nadu police in six cases and by Bihar police in three others. While the SC refused to dismiss his plea seeking to quash his detention under the NSA, he was granted permission to appeal to the concerned High Court to seek relief. Manish surrendered at the Jagdishpur police station in Bihar’s West Champaran on March 18, and was taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu police and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody on March 28. On April 6, he was also booked under the NSA.