TN Guv promulgates ordinance making violation of COVID-19 norms a compoundable offence

The fines start from Rs 200 for not wearing a mask covering the mouth and nose.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to make violation of coronavirus norms including skipping of quarantine norms, spitting in public places and failing to wear masks, as a compoundable offence. The Governor has promulgated the ordinance under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020 that will attract a fine of Rs 200 or above.

According to a release from Raj Bhavan, also attested by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, "The offences punishable under sub-section (2) of section 78 of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1939) are declared as compoundable for the amount specified."

As the government has made violation of COVID-19 norms as compoundable offence, the authorities can levy a spot fine or file a chargesheet against the violators.

The non-wearing of a mask covering mouth and nose as ordered by the appropriate authority will attract Rs 200 fine. A person spitting in public places should pay a fine of Rs 500, while a person violating physical distancing norms in public places or gatherings as ordered by the authority will attract Rs 500 fine.

The violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) in salons, spas, gyms and commercial establishments or other such public places will attract Rs 5,000 fine. The non-adherence of guidelines issued by the government in containment zones by individuals will attract Rs 500 fine while vehicles or commercial establishments violating the norms in containment zones will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.

The Tamil Nadu government, as part of the unlock measures, have allowed resumption of selected public transportation systems and reopening of commercial establishments including malls. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Governor has promulgated an ordinance to reduce the violations and curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday started to seal the shops that were found violating the government guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Corporation sealed a shop at Besant Road in Royapettah since people started to throng, as discounts were announced for purchase, ignoring the physical distancing norms.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu has recorded 5,976 new cases of coronavirus taking the total number of active cases in the state to 51,633. In Tamil Nadu, 4,51,827 people have tested positive for the coronavirus till now. Chennai recorded 992 cases on Friday.