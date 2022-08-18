TN Guv appoints VCs to 3 unis while sitting on Bills preventing him from doing so

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed multiple Bills in the months of April and May 2022 that empower the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to state-run universities.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who is also the ex officio Chancellor of state-run universities, appointed Vice-Chancellors (VC) to three government universities on Wednesday, August 17. Ravi appointed T Arumugam as Vice-Chancellor of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University. G Ravi and N Chandrasekar were appointed as Vice-Chancellors of Alagappa and Manonmaniam Sundaranar universities respectively, a release from Raj Bhavan said. Alagappa University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University are in Karaikudi and Tirunelveli respectively.

The press release also said that all the three appointees have decades of rich teaching, research and administrative experience. They have received various awards and have a distinguished career record. The appointments are for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office by the appointees.

This decision comes months after multiple Bills were passed in the Tamil Nadu state Assembly empowering the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to state-run universities instead of the Governor. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with the Governor in June and urged him to give early assent to the 21 Bills passed by the state Assembly. He had asked the Governor to give his assent to at the earliest "to uphold the spirit of the constitution and the will of the people of Tamil Nadu."

The Bills that are waiting for the Governorâ€™s assent include The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed on April 25 this year, which was considered to be one of the Bills directed to restrict the Governorâ€™s powers. This Bill tabled by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy empowers the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to the 13 state-run universities.

Similarly, The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Chennai (Amendment) Bill, 2022, tabled on May 9, will give powers to the state government to appoint the Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University. The Assembly also passed Bills that would allow the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors in the Chennai University, Dr Ambedkar Law University and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Apart from these, another Bill was passed to establish a separate Siddha University near Chennai for Indian Systems of Medicine where the Chief Minister will be serving as the Vice-Chancellor.

(With PTI inputs)