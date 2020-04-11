TN govt should immediately decide on extension of lockdown: Stalin writes to CM

Stalin accused the AIADMK government of delaying action on tackling the pandemic by waiting for the Centre’s nod.

DMK President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday emphasising 15 points to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including swift decisions on extending the lockdown period, increasing the number of testings and facilitating free coronavirus tests at private hospitals.

“The Tamil Nadu government should immediately decide on the extension of the lockdown period without any delay and should declare soon so that the people can prepare their minds for the extension period,” Stalin said.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Stalin said that the information given by both the State and Central government on the community spread is contradictory thereby creating a panic among the people. The delay in procuring the rapid test kits should have been avoided. “Since we do not have enough rapid testing kits we are unable to assess the impact of the virus spread,” he said.

Accusing the AIADMK government of not doing enough to tackle the pandemic, Stalin said, “The COVID-19 measures that the state government should have come forward and implemented are also not being done, and it is unfortunate that the government awaits for Centre’s nod. The idea of one nation-one corona-one procurement should be avoided and because of this, we can openly say that the measures being taken by the state are getting delayed.”

The opposition leader also urged the CM to procure more beds, medicines, ventilators for future use.

Pointing to the importance of safeguarding medical professionals, Stalin wrote, “Personal protective gears should be provided for them. In medical colleges, only corona wards have access to PPE and masks but that too not as per WHO guidelines.”

He also stressed on the importance of making data available to the public, noting, “The number of patients being tested, total number of patients suffering from the disease and the number of deaths should be told to the people without concealing any information.”

While the Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced Rs 1000 cash assistance to those with rice ration cards, and free rice, dhal, cooking oil and sugar for all ration card holders, Stalin said a special package had to be announced for the vulnerable including migrant workers, farmers and those who are stranded.

Stalin requested the CM to provide Rs 5000 cash, rice, pulses, oil and other essential commodities for free to those affected.

As of Saturday afternoon, Tamil Nadu has 911 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 9 deaths so far, while 27 people have recovered.