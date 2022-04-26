This TN govt school teacherâ€™s Maths video tutorials are a hit among students

Tamilselvanâ€™s YouTube channel called â€˜Maths Simplified Tamilâ€™, has around 13,200 subscribers.

The YouTube videos of a Tamil Nadu government school mathematics teacher, Tamilselvan, have become a major hit among students of Classes 10, 11 and 12. His channel under the name â€˜Maths Simplified Tamilâ€™ has around 13,200 subscribers. Students who are stuck with problems in mathematics watch Tamilselvanâ€™s YouTube videos and find solutions.

Tamilselvan told IANS, "I am a postgraduate in mathematics and have been teaching in the government school, Kalapatti. After my school hours, I teach the concepts of maths interactively in the Tamil language and post them as YouTube videos."

He said that it was tough for him to explain the concepts during the lockdown period through online mode, but when he commenced uploading videos on YouTube, things became easier.

Sukanya, a Class 11 student of the Kalapatti school, told IANS, "The YouTube videos are awesome. They are in Tamil language and the concepts are explained in detail by Tamilselvan sir. Whenever I get doubts, I refer to YouTube and get the answers. I scored 92% in mathematics in the last revision exam, thanks to him."

The teacher said that his YouTube videos have more than 13,000 subscribers and students from all schools are viewing his videos. He clarified that he has not monetised the videos and he was clear that this was only a service to the student community and not for monetary purposes.

Tamilselvan said, "I have uploaded more than 300 videos and students have commented to me that this is very helpful to them. I am thankful that the students are getting hold of the concepts of mathematics through my YouTube videos." He also said that he would be uploading more than 1,150 videos on the concepts and mathematical problems in the days to come and will try to reach out to more students across the state.

KR Kannan, a senior officer with the education department, told IANS, "The initiative is excellent and Tamilselvan explaining mathematics in the Tamil language will help students understand the concepts well. The 13,000 subscriber base is indeed clear proof that his YouTube videos have become a hit among the students. The department is contemplating supporting him and other teachers who can provide support to students in other subjects also in a simple manner."