TN govt reshuffles IAS officers, posts Vijaya Rani as Chennai Collector

IAS officers Meghanatha Reddy and Dr Alby John Varghese, who were with Chennai Corporation, have been posted as Collector of Virudhunagar and Tiruvallur respectively.

In a major reshuffle of IAS officers in the state, Tamil Nadu government appointed new Collectors for various districts on Sunday. As part of the rejig, IAS officers including Meghanatha Reddy and Dr Alby John Varghese, J Vijaya Rani have received their new postings.

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed Dr J Vijaya Rani, MD, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation as the Collector of Chennai. Deputy Commissioner (Works) Greater Chennai Corporation J Meghanatha Reddy has been posted as Collector of Virudhunagar district. Dr Alby John Varghese, Deputy Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation has been appointed as Tiruvallur Collector.

Kavitha Ramu, Director-cum-Mission Director, Integrated Child Development Scheme has been posted as Collector of Pudukkottai replacing P Uma Maheshwari; Gopala Sundara Raj, Joint Managing Director and Project Director Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has been posted as Collector of Ramanathapuram district. Gopala Sundara Raj will be replacing Dinesh Ponraj Oliver who was posted as Collector of Thanjavur.

Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri-Business KV Muralidharan has been appointed as Collector of Theni district, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project Arun Thamburaj, has been posted as Collector of Nagapattinam district. AR Rahul Nadh, Joint Secretary to Government (Protocol), Public Department has been appointed as Chengalpattu Collector and Dr M Aarthi, MD Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation has been posted as Kancheepuram Collector.

Regional Joint Commissioner (Central), Greater Chennai Corporation PN Sridhar has been posted as Collector of Kallakurichi; Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation P Kumaravel Pandian has been appointed as Collector of Vellore. B Murugesh, MD of Tamil Nadu Housing Board has been posted as Collector Tiruvannamalai district.

The state appointed Commissioner of Madurai Corporation S Visakan as Collector of Dindigul, Collector of Tenkasi GS Sameeran as Collector of Coimbatore, Joint MD of TANGEDCO Vineeth has been appointed as Collector of Tiruppur district, Additional Commissioner of HR and CE P Ramana Saraswathi has been posted as Collector of Ariyalur district, Theni Collector H Krishnauuni has been posted as Collector of Erode and Gayathri Kannan, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (State Taxes) has been posted as Collector of Tiruvarur.