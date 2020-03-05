TN govt orders District Collectors to beef up coronavirus preventive measures

The circular instructed the measures to be put in place across the state around coronavirus prevention, detection and management.

news Coronavirus

In an attempt to amp up Tamil Nadu’s surveillance around coronavirus, the state’s Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has ordered all the district collectors to undertake preparedness measures immediately.

In a circular issued by the Chief Secretary’s office on Wednesday, the District Collectors have been directed to take precautionary measures including conducting meetings with doctors, meeting with stakeholders and other officials, spread awareness on the virus and make hand sanitisers accessible to people.

“A meeting with all the doctors both in the private and government hospitals in the district should be conducted immediately. They should be thoroughly oriented on the containment plan for COVID-19 which include case definitions, laboratory protocols, case transport guidelines, preventive measures including hospital and ambulance disinfection protocols, case management protocols and travel advisories,” the circular said. It also mandated availability of isolation facilities in all district headquarter hospitals, medical college hospitals and major private hospitals in the district.

The circular also instructed that hands of anybody entering or leaving the hospitals must be sanitised using hand sanitisers. The Chief Secretary has also ordered the district administration to conduct awareness programmes on preventing coronavirus infections in schools, colleges, offices, industries, villages etc by involving NGOs and Women's Self Help groups.

“Adequate awareness should be created at the village level with a focus on preventive measures, cleaning practices and home quarantine guidelines,” the circular added, directing the district collectors to review the activities on a daily basis.

As of March 4, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has confirmed screening of over 96,000 passengers at airports across the state. Five individuals have currently been admitted to hospitals and are under observation after being suspected to have contracted the infection. One thousand two hundred and ninety two other individuals have been placed under home quarantine for a period of 28 days. Fifty four samples of passengers which were sent to King’s Institute all returned negative for the virus.