TN govt health insurance applicable for COVID treatment at private hospitals: CM Stalin

MK Stalin’s first signature as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu included five important points.

Soon after MK Stalin took oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister on May 7, the DMK government has announced that the state government will bear the cost of COVID-19 treatment for patients, who are under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health insurance scheme, and are admitted in private hospitals. At present, treatment at government hospitals are done free of charge. MK Stalin’s first signature as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu included five important points including the private hospital announcement.

“Keeping in mind people’s welfare, with an intent of reducing their burden, the state will bear people’s medical expenses under the state Insurance scheme. Accordingly, persons undergoing treatment in Private hospitals for all kinds of COVID-19 related treatment can claim expenses under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Insurance Scheme,” reads Chief Minister’s fifth order.

Stalin also announced corona assistance of Rs 4000 per family in addition to slashing milk rates by Rs 3 per litre in the state. The newly appointed Chief Minister also announced that all women including students and professionals can travel for free in state owned buses from May 8. Stalin also announced an exclusive department will be formed within 100 days of his government for exclusive grievance redressal.

Stalin, who has become the CM of Tamil Nadu for the first time, will hold the portfolios of Home, Public, General Administration, All India Services, District Revenue Officers, Special Programme Implementation and Welfare of Differently Abled Persons.

As of May 6, the state had officially recorded 1,31,468 active COVID-19 cases, according to the state government’s COVID-19 bulletin. A total of 24,898 people tested positive for the coronavirus on May 6, and 195 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on the same day, according to the bulletin.