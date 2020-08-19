TN govt to handle law and order: HC on Hindu Munnani move to install Vinayaka idols

Earlier this week, the state government issued a circular banning the installation, procession and immersion of Vinayakar idols in public, to avoid large crowds from gathering amidst the pandemic.

Coronavirus Controversy

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court headed by Justice MM Sundaresh refused to interfere after two Public Interest Litigations (PIL) sought a direction to restrain the Hindu Munnani, which had promised to install 1.5 lakh Vinayaka idols, as a mark of protest against the Tamil Nadu governmentâ€™s decision to impose restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the state government issued a circular banning the installation, procession and immersion of Vinayakar idols in public, to avoid large crowds from gathering amidst the pandemic. The government also requested residents to celebrate the festival, which falls on August 22, in their homes.

In response to the circular, Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara C Subramaniam said that the organisation would install 1.5 lakh idols in different locations across Tamil Nadu and lashed out at the government for its â€˜anti-Hinduâ€™ stance.

The PILs asked the court to take legal action against Hindu Munnani office bearers for openly threatening to violate lockdown norms and defy government orders. However, the court disposed of the petitions and refused to pass any orders, stating that law and order would be handled by the Tamil Nadu government, which can take necessary steps to ensure that the guidelines are followed.

The courtâ€™s decision came two days after Coimbatore Collector K Rajamani and Tirupur Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan held separate meetings with leaders of various Hindu outfits and BJP leaders in their respective districts, along with senior police officials, and told them that no permission will be given to set up idols or take out processions, to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday evening, the Tamil Nadu government said that there were 53,860 active cases of the coronavirus, while 289,787 people had recovered and were discharged from different hospitals. The stateâ€™s total tally is at 3,49,654 while its death toll is at 6,007.

State capital Chennai continued to head the infection tally, with 1,182 more persons testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. Its total stands at 119,059.

IANS inputs