TN govt forms panel to study NEETâ€™s impact on medical college admissions

The panel headed by retired judge AK Rajan will study NEETâ€™s impact on students of government schools and those from economically weaker backgrounds.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the formation of a high-level committee led by retired judge AK Rajan to assess the impact of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on medical college admissions over the last few years in the state. The committee of educationalists and government officials will thoroughly study the impact of NEET on medical college admissions of students in government schools and economically weaker sections of the society.

The official press note stated, several educationalistsâ€™ have pointed out that after the Union government launched NEET for medical college admissions in the country, many government students have been deprived of medical seats in Tamil Nadu. "Tamil Nadu government has opposed NEET because it is against the social justice that the current government and state will always uphold. Hence as part of that the students impacted due to NEET will be identified by the committee set up by the government,"stated the press note. Further the note pointed out that former CM K Karunanidhi had always insisted on providing medical admission to the students based on their Class 12 final exams and not by conducting NEET.

The committee will study how many students, specifically those who studied in government schools and those from economically weaker backgrounds, have lost medical seats due to NEET in Tamil Nadu in the last few years. The press note added that if the committee finds that NEET has affected these students, it will also propose alternate admission procedures, as well as the legal scope to implement them.

DMK had in its 2021 Assembly election manifesto promised to abolish NEET and make Class 12 marks as the criterion for admission into MBBS and BDS courses. The DMK had also promised to pass a bill against NEET in the first Legislative Assembly session of the new government once it comes to power.

As per reports, in 2020, 1.16 lakh students appeared for NEET in Tamil Nadu, out of which 57,217 students cleared the exams. Furthermore, 313 MBBS seats and 92 dental seats were allotted as per the 7.5% reservation for the government school students that was brought in by the previous AIADMK government.