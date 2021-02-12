TN govt files defamation case against Stalin for speech against Min Jayakumar

DMK chief MK Stalin had recently accused Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar of indulging in corruption during the procurement of walkie-talkies for fishermen.

news Politics

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a defamation case against DMK Chief MK Stalin for his comments against the state Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar. Stalin had alleged that Jayakumar had indulged in corruption during the procurement of walkie-talkies for fishermen.

According to a government order dated February 10, Stalin made the speech accusing Jayakumar of corruption on January 10, in Royapuram. In his speech, Stalin had reportedly said that fisherfolk, who do deep-sea fishing have been given walkie-talkies for their safety. “Corruption has taken place in the procurement of the walkie-talkies. The state minister for fisheries D Jayakumar has engaged in corruption to the tune of Rs 30 crore in walkie-talkie procurement,” Stalin alleged.

Pointing out that the said portion of the speech is defamatory against D Jayakumar and is devoid of truth and good faith, the order further said that Stalin made the speech intentionally against the interest of public good. The order said that the speech constitutes an offence under section 499 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and added Stalin must be prosecuted for this.

The order directed the City Public Prosecutor, Chennai to make a complaint under section 199 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against Stalin for his remarks. Section 199 of CrPC states, “Notwithstanding anything contained in this Code, when any offence falling under Chapter XXI of the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860 ) is alleged to have been committed against a person who at the time of such commission, is the President of India, the Vice- President of India, the Governor of a State, the Administrator of a Union territory or a Minister of the Union or of a State or of a Union territory, or any other public servant employed in connection with the affairs of the Union or of a State in respect of his conduct in the discharge of his public functions a Court of Session may take cognizance of such offence, without the case being committed to it, upon a complaint in writing made by the Public Prosecutor.”

In January, the Tamil Nadu government had filed a criminal defamation case against Stalin for alleging that Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister SP Velumani indulged in corruption.