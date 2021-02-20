TN govt extends tenure of inquiry committee against Anna Uni VC Surappa

The committee was set up to probe allegations of corruption against MK Surappa.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the tenure of the committee set up to probe corruption allegations against the Vice Chancellor of Anna University MK Surappa, by three months. The committeeâ€™s initial deadline ended on February 11. According to reports, the State Department of Higher Education ordered the extension of the Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee on Saturday. The committee was formed after it allegedly received several complaints against Surappa.

The complaints allegedly received by the state government include those that accuse Surappa and Deputy Director Sakthinathan of collecting Rs 80 crore in bribes during recruitment of temporary teaching fellows to Anna University main campus and its constituent colleges. Among the main responsibilities of the inquiry committee, is to look into temporary appointments and other recruitments made in the university and its constituent colleges while Surappa was in charge. The probe will also include looking into allegations of a scam in the Universityâ€™s Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) and the possibility of abuse of power by anyone connected with the university.

The state government also had said that it received a petition that alleged Surappa had appointed his daughter in Anna University by misusing his power and that there was a scam in the purchase of machinery. Allegations against him also include those of financial irregularities and malpractices in examinations and re-evaluation.

Surappa had told the media that he was shocked and surprised about the allegations. The Vice Chancellor is not new to controversies. Earlier, he had emailed directly to the Union Government requesting to expedite action in awarding the Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag to Anna University. He had also stated that Anna University is capable of generating the required funds internally and that it does not need the monetary support of the state government to fulfill financial obligations that come with the IoE tag.