TN govt committee invites public to share opinion on NEET and its impact

On June 5, Chief Minister MK Stalin had formed a nine-member committee to study the impact of NEET on students of government schools and those from marginalised communities in Tamil Nadu.

news NEET

The committee that the Tamil Nadu government has set up to study the impact of NEET (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) in medical admissions, has invited public opinions through mail or post on or before June 23. Through this method, the committee plans to understand the ground realities and challenges faced by medical aspirants due to NEET. On June 5, Chief Minister MK Stalin had formed a panel to study the impact of NEET on students of government schools and those from marginalised communities, and its impact on their admission. The nine-member committee, headed by retired judge AK Rajan, comprises educationalists and government officials.

On June 17, the committee published an advertisement in The Hindu newspaper and Tamil daily inviting the public to write their opinion on NEET. The advertisement said that the committee formed under the Directorate of Medical Education invites the public to submit their opinion on NEET on or before June 23. The person concerned can submit the opinion in not more than five pages, either by writing it to neetimpact2021@gmai.com, or by post or even drop the letter in the box kept at the committee office in the Director of Medical Examination, said the advertisement.

Meanwhile, the official press note released by the state government pointed out that the committee will soon roll out plans to rectify the situation of students who were deprived of medical seats due to NEET. “Tamil Nadu government has opposed NEET as it is against the social justice that the current government and state will always uphold. Former CM K Karunanidhi had always insisted on providing medical admissions through the marks secured by students in class 12 and not by conducting entrance exams,” said the statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Besides finding out the number of students affected by NEET, the committee will also find alternate admission procedures as well as legal scope to implement them.