TN govt to bear travel expense of stranded migrant workers

A government order was released stating that if individual migrants or the receiving state are unable to pay the cost of transit, the same will be paid by the TN govt.

Coronavirus Lockdown

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to bear the travel expenses of migrant labourers being sent back to their home states if the individual migrant or the states receiving them are not in the position to pay the cost of transit. The TN government said that the expenses would be borne under the State Disaster Response Fund.

The Government Order dated May 7 from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department states, "If individual migrants or the receiving states are not in a position to pay the cost of transit (including cost of train ticket), the same will be paid by the Government of Tamil Nadu under the State Disaster Response Fund."

The GO also states, "Poor persons and labourers who cannot afford to have safe home quarantine and high risk persons who are returning from hotspots (state and cities with high incidence of corona outbreak), should be put on compulsory institutional quarantine for 14 days i.e., till two tests turn negative."

The Ministry of Home Affairs allowed inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists and other persons on April 29. Following this, the State governments started arranging for train services to ferry stranded people back to their home states. The first train in the country was run by the Telangana government to Jharkhand on May 1. The Tamil Nadu government sent a special train from Vellore to Jharkhand for ferrying patients of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore and their caregivers on May 6.

Patients and migrant labourers were stranded after the Central government announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25 with four hours notice. The subsequent extension of the lockdown dried the pockets of the labourers and the patients who in turn urged the government to send them back to their home by bearing the expenses for the travel.