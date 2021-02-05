TN govt allows UG, PG colleges to function six days a week from Feb 8

Undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma students can attend classes and hostels will also be allowed to open, an order by the Tamil Nadu government states.

news Education

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed arts, science, technical and engineering colleges in the state to open and function from February 8, 2021, in order to cope with the syllabus. Undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma students can attend classes and hostels will also be allowed to open, an order by the Tamil Nadu government, issued on February 4, states. The institutions will be allowed to function six days a week, the order states.

“In order to cope with the syllabus and practical hours of this semester, the Government directs that all the Higher Educational Institutions under the aegis of Higher Education Department viz., Under Graduate, Post Graduate Classes (including Diploma classes) in all Colleges / Universities including Arts, Science, Technical Engineering shall function for six days a week, by following Standard Operating Procedures, with effect from 08.02.2021 to till the end of this academic year 2020–2021,” the order says.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government, in its latest unlock guidelines, had allowed colleges and schools for Classes 9 and 11 to reopen from February 8. Arts, science, technology, engineering, agriculture, fisheries, veterinary and all colleges for bachelors and masters degree were given permission to begin from February 2. The student hostels have also been permitted to function.

The educational institutions had been closed in Tamil Nadu amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. In November, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed final year classes for all colleges and universities including Arts, Science, Technical Engineering, to be held from December 7, 2020 in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). In addition to this, hostels were also permitted. Final year classes for students of polytechnic and hotel management Institutions were also permitted to function from December 7, 2020.

Later, the government allowed all undergraduate and postgraduate classes, including Diploma classes, in all colleges and universities including Arts, Science, Technical and Engineering institutions to function from February 8, and the hostels for the above students are also permitted.