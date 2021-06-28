TN govt allows reopening of textile showrooms, jewellery shops in 23 districts

The establishment can run from 9 am to 7 pm with 50% capacity.

Coronavirus Lockdown

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday allowed re-opening of textile showrooms and jewelleries in 23 districts of the state from June 28, as part of the relaxation in lockdown norms.

The additional relaxation was given following pleas and opinions from people and traders' bodies, an official release said.

The said establishments can operate from 9 am to 7 pm with 50 % customers and cannot run air conditioners in their shops, the release, quoting Chief Minister M K Stalin, said.

Earlier, the government had allowed a number of relaxations with effect from Monday, after categorising the 38 districts in the state into three separate groups in keeping with the incidence of covid-19 cases for the purpose of easing curbs.

The first category of 11 districts--seven in western parts (including Coimbatore) and four in Cauvery delta region like Thanjavur, have relatively higher number of coronavirus cases.

The 23 districts in the second category include Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet and Sivaganga.

The government's relaxations in lockdown norms, effective Monday, include re-opening places of worship and malls in the third category--Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet and resumption of public transport among others in the 23 districts coming under the second one.

The state continued to register a steady decline in daily cases as only 5,127 were added afresh on Sunday, pushing the aggregate to 24.65 lakh.

On May 30, the state saw fresh cases dropping below 30,000 mark while on June 7 the numbers were under 20,000 and on June 17 they were less than 10,000.

The toll mounted to 32,290 with 91 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 7,159 people got discharged today, aggregating to 23,90,783 leaving 42,801 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Coimbatore and Erode reported an excess of 500 cases each while 21 districts logged new infections in double digits.

Chennai posted 308 cases aggregating to 5,31,732 till date.