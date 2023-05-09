TN govt to airlift stranded Tamil students from violence-hit Manipur

5 medical students have requested to be brought to Tamil Nadu amidst violence in Manipur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that 5 medical students living in Manipur will be brought back to the state by the night of May 9, 2023 amidst riots across Manipur.

An official statement reads that Tamil committees in Manipur were contacted to know about the current situation and rescue demands. Medical students staying in their college hostels have expressed that they are safe and would like to continue staying there to prepare for their exams. However, five students from Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Thiruvallur and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu have asked to be rescued from Manipur.

The five students will be airlifted from Manipur and reach Chennai airport by the night of May 9, facilitated by the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils. “Facilities have been made to assure that these reach their hometown safely,” the statement reads. Further, representatives of the Tamil committees have established contact with the Moreh Tribe to ensure their safety in collaboration with the Manipur Government.

Violence erupted in Manipur since the state government announced the inclusion of the Meitei community, who constitute around 60% of Manipur’s population, under the Scheduled Tribe list. This would enable the community to purchase land in the hill areas occupied by other tribes. Protests began on April 28 and snowballed to violence between Meitei community members and the protests. A shoot at sight order was issued by Manipur Authorities on May 4, to ‘maintain peace and tranquillity’ in the state. As of May 9, the death toll has increased to 60 and over 1500 houses reported to be burnt.

