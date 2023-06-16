TN Governor rejects request to reallocate Senthil Balaji’s portfolios

Reports said that Governor RN Ravi had asked for the “correct” reason behind Senthil Balaji’s portfolio reallocation after the file said that he had been experiencing health issues and his portfolios needed to be reallocated.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has returned a file on the reallocation of portfolios assigned to Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a cash-for jobs scam. The Governor stated that the reasons provided by the government for the reallocation of the portfolios were “misleading” and “incorrect.” Hours after RN Ravi returned the file, the state’s Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Governor had no power to ask for reasons behind changes in portfolio allocations.

Reports said that the Governor had asked for the “correct” reason behind Senthil Balaji’s portfolio reallocation as the file said that he had been experiencing health issues and his portfolios needed to be reallocated. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy told reporters that Senthil Balaji’s portfolios had been allocated to Thangam Thennarasu (Electricity) and S Muthusamu (Excise and Prohibition) and that Balaji would continue as a Minister until he recovered. These changes were recommended by Stalin.

Quoting Stalin to the media, Ponmudy said that the Governor returning the file amounted to “interference in government administration and is also against the Constitution.” The Minister further said that the Governor had sent a letter to the Chief Minister on May 31 directing him to drop Senthil Balaji from the cabinet because of his involvement in the scam. Ponmudy said that the Chief Minister replied to RN Ravi’s letter saying there had been no earlier precedent of a Minister being dropped from the cabinet because of allegations against them. It is to be noted that the letter from the Governor was sent days before the ED raided and arrested Senthil Balaji.

Ponmudy also drew attention to the fact that there are pending cases against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and 33 other Union Ministers. The Higher Education Minister then said that the Governor should perhaps write to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) advising them to drop ministers facing cases.