On Thursday, Tamil Nadu government announced all students enrolled under the noon-meal scheme will be given free rations, until such time the schools are reopened.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Thursday reiterated that the state government’s stand on the two-language policy remains firm. He said that both former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa wanted the two-language policy and present Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami too has stressed upon the same.

Speaking to the press on Thursday at Punjai Kalamangalam village in Erode district, he said that the state government is in support of the two-language policy. The Minister further added that more number of students have enrolled in government schools this year, when compared to admissions in private schools. He further expressed confidence that over 2 lakh students would be admitted to government schools across the state in the present academic year.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu government also announced that since schools may continue to remain closed for the foreseeable future, all students enrolled under the noon-meal scheme will be given free dry rations, until such time the schools are reopened.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had said that schools in the state would continue to follow the two-language policy and expressed his disappointment over the emphasis on the three-language policy in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, that was recently released. “Though the three-language policy has been mentioned in the National Education Policy 2020, this government running in the name of Honourable Amma will never allow three-language policy in Tamil Nadu and will continue to follow the two-language policy in education,” the Chief Minister had said in his statement.

He also threw light on Tamil Nadu's journey with the two-language policy. He spoke about the various steps that were undertaken by the previous governments as well Chief Ministers to remain firm in their decision to continue with the policy.

Chief Minister Palaniswami had also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the three-language policy and added that states should be allowed to implement it based on an independent decision.

