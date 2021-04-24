TN gets new helpline for hospitals, nursing homes to help with medical oxygen

This helpline has been set up in addition to the existing ones at the district and state levels.

Coronavirus Medical Oxygen

The government of Tamil Nadu has announced that hospitals and nursing homes that face issues with oxygen supplies can contact the government helpline 104. The announcement comes at a time when social media is flooded with requests for oxygen and ventilators across the country due to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

As per reports, the 24-hour control room on the helpline has been set up to address calls from hospitals and nursing homes in Tamil Nadu, for issues concerning medical oxygen. This helpline has been set up in addition to the existing one at the district level and state level. In a statement released on Saturday, the government of Tamil Nadu said, “It is likely that the need for medical oxygen in hospitals and nursing homes will increase in the coming days due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Industries that manufacture medical oxygen in Tamil Nadu have been advised to find out ways to increase production. Adequate security has also been put in place to ensure that the tankers carrying medical oxygen reach the destination in time for the patients in need.”

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported over 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths. Of the total 13,776 fresh cases, 3,842 were reported from Chennai and 985 were from Chengalpattu. Coimbatore district reported 889 new cases while Thiruvallur reported 807 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The number of persons under treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu as of Friday was 95,048 and the state tested 1,25,593 samples on Friday.

Meanwhile, a projection from the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai has pegged the number of daily cases in Chennai to touch 19,000 on May 15 if precautions are not taken seriously. As per experts of the institute, prevention measures like wearing masks, avoiding personal meetings and dining in restaurants, and encouraging vaccination are the ways in which the number of COVID-19 cases can be brought under control.