TN farmers join 'chakka jam', demand PM to allow farmers to enter Delhi

Farmers in Tamil Nadu also demanded for the restoration of water and electricity connection to the farmers who are protesting at Delhi border.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers in Delhi who had called for nationwide 'chakka jam' (road blockade), Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Association coordination committee on Saturday warned that they would not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enter Tamil Nadu, if he does not permit the farmers to enter Delhi. They also demanded for the restoration of water and electricity connection to the farmers who are agitating on Delhi border.

Leading an agitation in Chennai by raising slogans against the Centre and farm laws, President of the coordination committee of Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Association, PR Pandian said, "If PM Modi does not permit farmers to enter Delhi, farmers would not allow him to visit Tamil Nadu." Modi is said to have agreed to visit the state later this month to inaugurate several projects and is also likely to address a poll rally.

He also demanded that the 'barbed wires' and barricades must be removed immediately. "This is high time PM Modi should stop harassing farmers who voted for him in the past," he said.

Demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws, he charged that the Modi is working to protect the interests of the corporates rather than helping farmers. "In his regime, corporates are running freely anywhere in the national Capital, but unfortunately the farmers are being barred from entering Delhi. This clearly shows that the BJP has scant respect for farmers," he said.

He added that protests in Tamil Nadu are part of the pan India stir and is for seeking justice for farmers. "I am making it clear that this agitation was not for political gains or to cause any inconvenience to the general public," he asserted. While in Tiruchirappalli, the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association, president, P Ayyakannu led a 'plough' rally seeking immediate repeal of farm laws. Farmers' organisations of the Cauvery delta towns of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur also staged protests.

While about 350 farmers were arrested in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, over 200 farmers who protested were arrested in Thoothukudi.

(With inputs from IANS)