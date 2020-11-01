TN extends lockdown till November 30: Activities allowed and restricted

The Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown but eased the restrictions considering the reducing coronavirus cases and economic activity.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown across the state till November 30. However, the state government has also provided a set of relaxations, including allowing higher secondary schools and education institutions to resume physical classes. Sub-urban trains and movie theatres, too, can function with 50% seating capacity.

The Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown till November 30 but eased the restrictions considering the reducing coronavirus cases and the economic activity. The state currently has 25,000 active cases of COVID-19 and has been registering less than 3,000 cases for the past seven days.

What is allowed

> Higher Secondary schools, all colleges, research institutes and educational institutions are permitted to function from November 16 by following COVID-19 guidelines.

> Schools/Colleges and working hostels can start to function from November 16.

> Koyambedu Market complex: The wholesale fruit shops are permitted to function in the Koyambedu market from November 2. The retail fruits and vegetable stalls functioning from temporary markets will be moved to the Koyambedu market in three stages from November 16.

> The suburban trains are permitted to function based on the guidelines provided by the Union government.

> The shooting for movies and television series can resume with 150 members.

> All movie theatres, including the cinema halls in multiplex and shopping malls, are allowed to function with 50% seating capacities from November 11. This exemption, however, is not applicable to containment zones.

> Religious, social, political, entertainment and educational meetings are permitted from November 11.

> The marriages and final rites for the deceased can be conducted with 100 members.

> People below 60 years of age can use gyms from November 1. The earlier order allowed people below 50 years of age to use gyms.

> TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation), the state-run liquor outlets, will be open from 12 pm to 10 from November 1. This is applicable to all the retail shops across Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the TASMAC timing was from 10 am to 8 pm.

What is restricted

> Swimming pools, beaches, tourists spots and public gathering areas

> International flight services will remain suspended, barring special flights.

> The people coming from other states, except Puducherry, and people coming to places including Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yercaud and other tourist places should continue to get e-registration.

> Public should avoid unnecessary gatherings during the festival season and should follow all measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the release said.