TN expedites infra works for 11 new medical colleges, inspection likely next month

The Union government had earlier given permission to start 11 new medical colleges in several districts including in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Ariyalur among others.

Tamil Nadu government is expecting a nod from the National Medical Commission to start undergraduate programs in 11 new medical colleges from 2021 and has expedited the process for infrastructure works, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. The Union government in order to increase the number of medical colleges in country previously gave permission to start 11 new medical colleges in districts including Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Krishnagiri, The Nilgiris, Kallakurichi, Tiruvallur, Tirupur and Namakkal.

According to reports, the Health Secretary after attending a meeting held by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian with office-bearers of doctors association said the state government has expedited efforts to ready the infrastructure for first year students. The posts for the college have also been already created, he added.

The state government is expecting an inspection by the National Medical Commission next month. The Secretary said the NMC has criteria in terms of infrastructure and all the requirements should be completed before the inspection. The state government has therefore expedited the work along with speeding up the works for government medical college hospitals, he said. The infrastructure criteria of the NMC include lecture halls, administrative buildings among others for first year students.

The Health Secretary said the state is also ensuring that the basic facilities including hostels for students and residential facilities for professors are ready. The government is expecting to receive approval by this year. After the first inspection if there are any insufficiencies, he said, the government will rectify in the second inspection, said a report.

During the interim budget, Tamil Nadu government allotted Rs 2,47093 crore for the colleges. The increased medical seats will help in building tertiary health care to most of the districts in the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the doctors have demanded an increase in pay. Taking note of this, the Health Minister said that he will discuss with the Chief Minister.