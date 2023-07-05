TN elephant electrocution deaths: Govt mandates prior permission for electric fences

Newly introduced rules would standardise and regulate the erection of power fences including solar fences within a 5-kilo-meter radius of reserved forests.

news Wildlife

After Tamil Nadu witnessed massive elephant electrocution deaths in the first half of 2023, the state government, on Monday, July 3, made it mandatory to seek prior permission from authorities to set up electric fences. The Tamil Nadu government has notified its first ever Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023, according to Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Climate change, and Forest). An official press statement clarified that these rules will standardise and regulate the erection of power fences and mandate the registration of those fences already erected around farmlands.

The statement also noted that the new regulations will help farmers protect their crops and that along with safeguarding animals from electrocution, it is absolutely essential to safeguard the agricultural produce of farmers from being destroyed by wildlife in areas adjoining forests.

Supriya tweeted that the new rules will regulate electric fences including solar fences within a 5 km radius of forest areas. “This would go a long way in preventing the electrocution of wildlife, especially elephants. This fulfills our commitment to this critical and much-needed action,” she wrote.

In a first of its kind initiative, The Government of Tamil Nadu has Notified the first ever Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023. This would standardise and regulate erection of power fences ( including Solar) within 5 kms radius of forest areas. This… pic.twitter.com/1FMZ68zb6e July 4, 2023

As per the new rules, it is mandatory to seek prior permission to erect power fences including solar power fences. The farmers who have already erected power fences must register the details with the concerned District Forest Officers (DFO). DFOs are directed to consider the application within 45 days for approval, reduction, or rejection after inspecting the site and verifying the confirmation of specifications along with TNEB officials. It is to be noted that these rules are applicable only within 5 km of the notified Reserve Forests area in Tamil Nadu. All companies that erect power fences are now asked to comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards viz., BIS-302-2-76 (India) Norms.

The press statement further mentioned that a joint team of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and the forest department will take up field inspections once in two weeks, and record details in a log book maintained to ensure that compliance is done.

Commenting on the issue of animal electrocution via power fences, the Madras High Court had, on April 18, 2023, asked the Tamil Nadu state government to invoke strict measures, including the Goondas Act, against those who illegally set up electric fences around their fields. A bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said that it was important to send a "strong message to such people" and discourage them from setting up electricl fencing.

Read: Elephant electrocuted to death in TN’s Dharmapuri

Read: The problem with booking farmers under Goondas Act for elephant electrocutions