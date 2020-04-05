TN district-wise split of COVID-19 cases, north and west make up 70%

The northern districts including Chennai have a total of 178 cases of the total 485 in the state. This is approximately 37% of the total.

As of April 5, the number of COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu is 485. The state’s capital, Chennai, features at the top of the list with 88 positive cases, which is 18% of the total. While on March 30 this number was at 18, from April 2, the numbers began steeply increasing in the city.

A brief glance at the district-wise split-up of the numbers shared by the Health department shows that the northern districts of the state comprising of Chennai (88), Vellore (3), Thiruvannamalai (6), Cuddalore (3), Villupuram (10), Kancheepuram (3), Tiruvallur (11), Kallakurichi (2), Chengalpattu (19), Thirupathur (10) and Ranipet (23) alone amount up to 178 of the total 485 cases. This is approximately 37% of the total.

West Tamil Nadu having districts Coimbatore (29), Salem (9), Erode (32), Dindigul (43), Karur (22), Namakkal (24) and Tirupur (3) makes up for 162 cases, coming very close to the northern districts. This amounts to 33% of the total. North and West districts put together amount to 70% of the COVID-19 cases in the state.

Central Tamil Nadu districts of Thanjavur (1), Trichy (17), Nagapattinam (5), Thiruvarur (12), Perambalur (1) constitute 7.5% (approx) with 36 cases. And finally, southern Tamil Nadu districts of Kanyakumari (5), Madurai (17), Ramanathapuram (2), Tirunelveli (37), Virudhunagar (11), Sivagangai (5), Thoothukudi (9) and Theni (23) make up for 109 cases, which is 22.5% of the total.

TAMIL NADU North South West Central No:of Cases 178 109 162 36 Percentage 37% 22.5% 33% 7.5%

These seven districts - Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi - are the ones without any COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu has reported five COVID-19 deaths so far and eight recoveries. On Sunday, two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Chennai.

A majority of the COVID-19 cases are of those who had attended that Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi or contacts of those who had attended it. It has been reported that 437 out of the 485 patients have either attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting or were their contacts.