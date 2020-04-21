TN directs private schools, colleges to not force parents to pay fees during lockdown

A GO issued by the government also said that private institutions should not levy any penalty for delay in the payment of fees during the lockdown period.

At a time when parents of school and college going children were starting to get anxious about paying the fees next month, the Tamil Nadu government has given them a breather. The state government has issued a Government Order (GO) directing all private schools and colleges in the state not to force parents to pay the fees of their wards for this year or the next academic year 2020-21.

According to the GO, “It is brought to the notice of the government that some of the private colleges/schools are demanding fees from parents during this period of lockdown.”

Taking this into consideration, the state government has directed private institutions not to compel parents to pay fees for the next academic year or the dues for this academic year, the GO said. It also said that the private institutions should not levy any penalty for delay in the payment of fees during the lockdown period.

Welcoming the move, Imranullah* whose daughter studies Visual Communication in a private institution in Chennai, said, “I welcome this order but even if things fall into place, we need time to find our feet post the lockdown. We will need at least two months’ salary for our expenses and to meet the needs of the family, only then can we pay the fees. So I’ll be relieved if the government provides relaxation of two months for paying the fees.” A tailor by profession, Imranullah is not sure if he still has his job or if he would need to find a new one post the lockdown.

Pitching a similar demand, DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian in a tweet on Monday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan to announce a formal GO for deferral of fee payment and to provide soft loans for schools until the crisis ends.

When asked if the government was considering a relaxation for paying fee post the lockdown, Apoorva, Secretary, Higher Education Department, said, “The current GO was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department under the Disaster Management Act 2005, under which relaxations are provided for the lockdown period. On the extension of the relaxation, however, we will take up the matter as and when it is brought to us.”

On the question on university examinations, she said, “The final exams of this academic year will be conducted in the beginning of the next year.”