TN DGP Sylendra Babu orders cops on prohibition enforcement not be given other duties

The directive comes in the wake of 23 deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts due to illicit liquor

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu, C Sylendra Babu, has issued a directive instructing police personnel from the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) to refrain from being deployed on any other duties. The directive has been communicated to all commissioners and superintendents of police throughout the state.

According to police sources cited by The Hindu, PEW officers have been frequently assigned tasks unrelated to their primary responsibilities, such as bandobast duties, despite existing directives from higher authorities advising against such deployments. The report further reveals that unit officers have compelled PEW personnel to undertake additional work in an effort to combat the sale of illicit liquor in the state.

In response to these issues, the DGP has reportedly instructed the PEW department to collaborate with commissioners and superintendents of police to effectively curb the sale of illicit liquor and take action against any other violations of prohibition laws.

The DGP's directive comes in the aftermath of a series of tragic incidents in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, where 23 deaths have been linked to the consumption of illicit liquor containing methanol. Additionally, ongoing investigations are underway in Thanjavur district following the deaths of two individuals initially suspected of alcohol poisoning. However, forensic analysis has revealed a shocking twist in the case, indicating that the deaths were caused by the ingestion of alcohol laced with cyanide

