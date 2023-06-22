TN: Dalits enter temple in Karur after district administration breaks standoff

The Urali Gounders agreed to Dalit's temple entry after Karur District Collector T Prabhushankar said the temple would remain closed until Dalits were allowed to offer prayers.

Dalits of Veeranmapatti village near Kulithalai entered Sri Kaliamman temple and offered special prayers on Wednesday, June 21. The temple was reopened after several rounds of peace talks with Urali Gounders – one of the dominant castes in Tamil Nadu – and Dalits. The district administration had locked the temple after Urali Gounders barred Dalits from entering the temple on June 6.

Members of the Urali Gounder community staged a protest saying that the temple deity was worshipped by their community from eight surrounding villages and refused to let Dalits enter the temple. This stunt created tension among the village communities and prompted the Revenue Department to seal the temple. Irked by the district administration’s actions, Urali Gounders waylaid the Revenue Development Officer’s car and on the next day, they blocked the traffic on Trichy - Palayam road.

Karur District Collector T Prabhushankar and Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanan met with members of both communities on June 14. The Urali Gounders agreed to allow the Dalits to enter the temple after Prabhushankar stated that the temple would be opened, only if Dalits were allowed to enter. Prabhushankar and Sundaravathanan facilitated the temple entry for Dalits on June 21.

Meanwhile, in another case of a sealed temple in Melpadi of Villupuram district, the Madras High Court left it to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HRCE) to consider the possibility of performing daily poojas at Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman temple. The temple was sealed after Vanniyar residents prevented Dalits from entering the temple. After several rounds of peace talks failed, the district administration closed the temple on June 7.

The orders were passed by Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu on a petition filed by Sudha Sarveshakumar, a resident of Melpadi village. The bench directed the petitioner to approach the HRCE Department regarding her demands. In her petition, she said that untouchability was not practised in the village, and the temple could not be kept locked without daily pujas and other rituals. It may be recalled that Dalits from Melpadi village blocked the Vikravandi-Kumbakonam road and protested in April this year against Vanniyars. On April 7, Vanniyars beat three Dalits from the same family after one of them entered the temple to pay his prayers during the annual festival.

