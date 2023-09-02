TN Dalit man gets overseas scholarship, struggles to arrange more funds for travel

The Tamil Nadu government has released the maximum scholarship of Rs 36 lakh to Inigo Sebastian (39) from Dindigul as part of the overseas scholarship fund for students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. However, he is running short of time to arrange the remaining funds to make travel arrangements. Speaking to TNM, Inigo says he wants to become an educationalist and raise his voice for his Dalit Christian community.

The first graduate of his family, Inigo, says that he took an interest in English because he wanted to reach a position where his voice could not be muffled. “The condition of Dalit Christians currently is precarious. No matter how much we talk, nobody listens to it. Even after I studied so well and got admission to nearly 16 universities this year, no one from our community or our community leaders is ready to help me. The caste system is deeply entrenched in our community, and we have to fight to study and uplift ourselves. If my voice is to be heard, I should reach a position where no one can refuse to hear me,” he says. Inigo completed his Bachelor's degree through correspondence, as he was working full-time to take care of his family of two – his mother and himself. He then pursued his post graduation at Chennai Loyola College.

Inigo had been applying for the past few years and got admission to seven universities last year, including the University of York. Due to a lack of funds, he could not travel. He then heard about the Tamil Nadu Overseas Scholarship provided by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and applied for it. The scholarship is provided to Adi Dravidar and Christian Adi Dravidar students whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh to pursue postgraduate and doctoral research studies in educational institutions abroad. The Department releases a maximum of Rs 36 lakh per year based on the university and country of study.

“I got the total amount of Rs 36 lakh, which I am very grateful for. The government has helped me with this. But I still need Rs 12 lakh for other expenses and travel. The classes start on September 11, and I have to complete all the procedures before September 5 to get my visa and make travel arrangements,” he said and added that he had approached the Chief Minister’s cell seeking financial assistance. Inigo had chosen to study Master of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages at the University of Edinburgh.

According to the policy note of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, 18 students have been sanctioned scholarships under the scheme, and Rs 5.57 crore has been allocated for the implementation of this scheme during the year 2023-2024. The performance budget of the Department for the year 2023-2024 states that Rs 162 lakh has been released to nine students in the year 2022-2023. Sources at the Department said that the announcement for the scholarship is made around September each year, and students are expected to make the application with the required documents. Activists say that many are not aware of the scheme and that the government should publicise it so that people can avail the benefits.