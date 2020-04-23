TN COVID-19 patient used TikTok as means to fight loneliness in isolation

For 21-year-old Pooja, an employee of Phoenix mall in Chennai who was found to be positive for COVID-19, the lack of human contact generated more fear than even the disease.

The lockdown imposed by the Centre has posed several challenges for people across the country. For several stuck at their homes alone, loneliness has become a constant companion. So, imagine being the only person in a coronavirus ward, battling both the virus and a feeling of isolation all at once.

And so, in an effort to cheer herself up, Pooja took to popular social media application TikTok to entertain herself, while her body fought the virus. And on Saturday,when she was discharged after treatment from the Ariyalur government hospital, her follower count had risen to 3,584 from what had been only 40 close friends when she was admitted.

"I was really scared when they first admitted me because I was the only one in the ward and I just couldn't sleep in the nights," she tells TNM on the phone, while she rests at her home in Ariyalur. "I had really high fever, throat pain, headache and swelling. I felt very lonely," she adds.

To distract herself, the 21-year-old who spent 28 days in isolation, took to drawing first and then making TikTok videos.

"I have always been on TikTok, but this time I wanted to use it both for entertainment and to spread awareness on coronavirus. My aim was to show that this was nothing to get stressed about and I thought if people see how cheerful I was, they would understand this," she says. "Another incident that shaped my decision was the suicide of a patient suspected to have the virus," she adds.

On April 10, a 60-year-old man who was in the coronavirus isolation ward of Ariyalur Government Hospital killed himself fearing that he had the virus. He had travelled to Kerala and developed fever when he returned.

"It was really heart-breaking and you can imagine how traumatising the experience was for me," says Pooja. "I was there longer than he was and I didn't understand why he would take such a decision," she explains.

In her videos, Pooja can be seen mouthing popular Tamil dialogues. In one she uses the iconic Sivaji Ganesan song to say 'Adhil na chakaravarthiya da (I am an expert in this)' when asked how she is laughing through her difficulties.

In another, she says you shouldn't be scared about the virus and should listen to what the government is saying.

In the first few videos, she gets emotional about her state and wonders why she had contracted the disease but for the most part, the content shows her in a cheerful mood.

"The video that got the most Likes was when I posted shots of all the food, nuts and fruits that the District Collector sent me before getting discharged," she says.

And in her most recent video, Pooja is seen leaving the hospital with those around her clapping and bidding her farewell.