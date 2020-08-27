TN couple protesting rash driving by sand lorries hit by tipper, wife dies

The couple was returning from the police station after the police picked up Pandidurai for raising corruption allegations against them.

news Accident

A couple in Tamil Nadu, who were travelling on a two-wheeler, was hit by a tipper lorry at Salavakkam in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday. While the man sustained injuries, his wife was killed in the accident. The couple, identified as 53-year-old Pandidurai and 45-year-old Mageshwari, has been an active campaigner against rash driving of lorries from sand quarries.

On the day of the incident, the police picked up Pandidurai for raising corruption allegations against them. After Mageshwari reached the police station and staged a protest, the police released Pandidurai. The couple was then returning home from the police station when the accident took place.

According to reports, Pandidurai and his wife Mageshwari (45) of Thirumukudal village in Kancheepuram district staged a protest demanding the government to stop the movement of lorries from sand quarries since the rashly driven lorries have been leading to the death of many villagers. During the protest, Pandidurai alleged that the police were involved in receiving bribes from the stone quarries.

Based on the speech, the police picked up Pandidurai on Tuesday and did not release him till evening. Soon Mageshwari left for the police station to see Pandidurai and was shocked to find that the police had allegedly attacked Pandidurai. After Mageshwari staged a protest in the police station, officials released Pandidurai, said a report.

The couple was on their way home on a two-wheeler and while they were nearing Salavakkam, a tipper lorry hit the two-wheeler, throwing them off the vehicle. Mageshwari suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot while Pandidurai sustained injuries.

The police told the New Indian Express that Pandidurai came to the police station in an inebriated state and demanded the police take action against the sand lorries. The police warned him and sent him home along with his wife.

However, the residents, who gathered near the accident spot, raised suspicions over the accident and Mageshwariâ€™s death. The villagers alleged that the accident was staged and demanded a special team to investigate the death.

The police rushed to the spot and pacified the crowd, assuring them to take appropriate action. Mageshwariâ€™s body was sent for post-mortem.